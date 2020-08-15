Jaishankar thanks Israel, Russia, Bhutan, other countries for I-Day wishes

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked the foreign ministers of Israel, Russia, Bhutan, the Maldives and several other countries on Saturday for their wishes on India's 74th Independence Day. Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, in a tweet, said since independence, India has strived to be, and now become, an enduring example of democracy and development for the region and the world.

Responding to his tweet, Jaishankar said the relationship between India and the Maldives is a shining example of "Neighbourhood First". The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia also greeted Jaishankar on India's Independence Day.

Jaishankar thanked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his wishes and said India greatly values the exceptionally close and time-tested relationship with Russia. Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji tweeted, "I take this privilege to wish every Indian a very #HappyIndependenceDay. I pray for your great country to grow from strength to strength." Replying to Dorji, Jaishankar said, "Your warm sentiments reflect our unique relationship." The external affairs minister also thanked his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi for his congratulatory call on Independence Day.

"Thank FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi for his congratulatory call on our Independence Day. Discussed our robust bilateral cooperation and Israel''s full normalisation of ties with UAE," he said in a tweet. The UAE and Israel finalised a deal with an aim to normalise their bilateral relationship, seen as a major development in moving ahead with peace initiatives in the Middle East.

Moldova Foreign Minister Oleg Țulea also greeted Jaishankar on the occasion. Replying to his tweet, the external affairs minister said, "Many thanks FM @OlegTulea for the warm greetings of the people of Moldova on our Independence Day." Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica Kamina J Smith shared pictures of India House in Kingston decked up for Independence Day celebrations.

"#IndiaHouse is beautifully lit! Happy Independence Day! May the light of your great nation continue to shine as you grow and prosper!" Smith tweeted. Jaishankar said, "Thank you for your beautiful sentiments FM @kaminajsmith on our Independence Day." Jaishankar's counterparts in Latvia and Lithuania, Edgars Rinkevics and Linas Linkevicius respectively, also greeted him.

The external affairs minister thanked the two leaders in response...