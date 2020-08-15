TN Governor unfurls tricolour at Raj Bhavan

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day celebrations. Purohit had tested COVID-19 positive on August 2 and been under home isolation since the infection was mild, the hospital treating him had said in a statement.

On Friday, he tested negative, the hospital said. A Raj Bhavan statement on Saturday said the Governor hoisted the tricolour and took the salute from the ceremonial guard of honour at his office-cum-residence.

In his brief Independence Day address, Purohit called upon citizens to pay tributes to the brave souls who suffered and sacrificed for the country's freedom from British rule. Also, he expressed gratitude to those who made the nation move forward on the path of progress.

The Governor, in his speech, emphasised that one has to follow the advice of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Purohit advised people of Tamil Nadu to take precautions and stay safe during the COVID-19 times.

The Governor, as a token of felicitation, presented sweets to the ceremonial guards and other staff, the statement said. Eighty-year-old Purohit had tested positive for the virus on August 2 and had been under home isolation since the infection was mild.

Doctors from Kauvery Hospital monitored his health round the clock at Raj Bhavan. Owing to his health condition, he decided to not host the traditional 'At Home Reception' at the Raj Bhavan on Independence Day.

Last month, 84 security and fire services personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan had tested positive for COVID-19. PTI VIJ NVG NVG