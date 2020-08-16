Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the machine, told ANI that the machine will remain in Ayodhya until the temple construction is completed.

"This machine will be used in the construction of the temple. It is being carried with the help of a trolley," said Beniwal. "Breaking the existing structure will also be done with the block breaker being shipped with the machine. The foundation will be dug with the Poclain machine," said Vijayvargiya.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)