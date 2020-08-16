Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 00:22 IST
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the machine, told ANI that the machine will remain in Ayodhya until the temple construction is completed.
"This machine will be used in the construction of the temple. It is being carried with the help of a trolley," said Beniwal. "Breaking the existing structure will also be done with the block breaker being shipped with the machine. The foundation will be dug with the Poclain machine," said Vijayvargiya.
On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kailash Vijayvargiya
- Ayodhya
- BJP
- Indore
- Ram temple
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Capital bill gets Andhra Governor's assent, state govt should fulfill farmers' demands: BJP state president
Proud of not ordering firing on kar sewaks in Ayodhya: Former UP CM Kalyan Singh
BJP launches protests to seek resignation of Kerala CM over gold smuggling case
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya on August 2
BJP launches 18-long 'satyagraha', demands resignation of Kerala CM over gold smuggling case