Drugs seized, 7 arrested in Assam's Dhubri

Drugs worth several lakh rupees have been seized and seven suspected peddlers, including two women, arrested in Assam's Dhubri district, police said on Sunday. The seizures and arrests were made during raids in Dhubri, Bilashipara, Gauripur and Chagolia towns on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

A car, a motorbike and several sharp weapons were also seized, he said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed two persons with 1,800 Yaba tablets in Chagolia along the Assam-West Bengal border, district Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Trinayan Bhuyan, said.

The accused are residents of Coochbehar district of West Bengal. A motorbike was also seized from their possession, he said. In another operation, 59 cough syrup bottles and over 700 tablets containing narcotic substances were seized from a vehicle and its three occupants arrested, the officer said.

The Bilashipara-bound vehicle was signalled to stop but its occupants tried to flee and were nabbed, he said. A total of 480 tablets containing narcotic substances were seized from a drug peddler's house in North Tiamari part II village in Gauripur police station area and his wife arrested in this connection, the officer said.

Another woman was arrested from her Ambagan village on the outskirts of Dhubri town after 20 cough syrup bottles and 340 tablets containing narcotic substances were seized from her residence, he said. Legal action has been initiated against the seven arrested persons, the officer added.