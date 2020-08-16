Flood like situation in sveral parts of Odisha, orange alert issued for Malkangiri

An orange alert has been issued in Odisha's Malkangiri district following severe flood-like situation in several parts of the state due to incessant rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a few more places in Odisha may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"Low-pressure conditions in the Bay of Bengal will continue for another 24 hours. An orange warning has been issued for the Malkangiri district for the next 24 hours. A few more places in Odisha may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall: Umasankar Das, Senior Scientist at the IMD, Bhubaneswar said. Meanwhile, several areas in Odisha's Dhenkanal were seen submerged under floodwaters. (ANI)