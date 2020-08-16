Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gwalior: Family cremates wrong body after mix-up at mortuary

After the incident came to light, Batham's body was handed over to his family for the last rites, he added. However, the family members of Irtaza Mohammed created ruckus at Kampoo police station and the hospital on Sunday demanding action against the erring staff of the mortuary.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 16-08-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 18:51 IST
Gwalior: Family cremates wrong body after mix-up at mortuary

The staffers at the mortuary of a government-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior allegedly mixed up bodies of two deceased patients while handing over one of them to the relatives, police said on Sunday. The family that took the wrong body, which was wrapped in a polythene bag, even cremated it thinking that it was of their relative, a police official said.

The incident took place recently at the Gajra Raja Medical College and Hospital and it came to light when the other family reached the hospital to receive the body, he said. According to police, both the patients had died due to different diseases and tested negative for COVID-19.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Satendra Singh Tomar said that one Irtaza Mohammed (64), a resident of Morena, was admitted to the Gajra Raja Medical College on August 11 for the treatment of his hands. "He died on August 13 while undergoing treatment.

However, the hospital did not hand over the body to the family members as they said that the deceased's COVID-19 test report is awaited," he said. The hospital staffers told the family that the body would be handed over only after the COVID-19 test report.

"However, when the family members reached the hospital's mortuary on August 15, they found that Irtaza Mohammed's body was handed over to another family," he said. Later, the family members reached Kampoo police station and told the officials about it.

Meanwhile, Suresh Batham (70), a resident of Bahodapur area of the city, also died in the same hospital on August 13, the ASP said. "The hospital's mortuary staffers mixed up the bodies and handed over Irtaza Mohammed's body to Batham's family," he added.

Kampoo Police Station in-charge K N Tripathi said that Batham's family performed the last rites of the body, wrapped in a polythene bag, without seeing the face. After the incident came to light, Batham's body was handed over to his family for the last rites, he added.

However, the family members of Irtaza Mohammed created ruckus at Kampoo police station and the hospital on Sunday demanding action against the erring staff of the mortuary. The administration pacified them after assuring the action against the staff members who were at fault.

A Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) will also conduct an inquiry into the bodies mix-up, police said..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria in turmoil over China's debt-trap diplomacy

Africas largest economy is in turmoil over the prospect of losing its sovereignty to China over bad debts. The Federal lawmakers of the national assembly are demanding a probe into Chinas lending practices into Nigeria, in a wake of a sover...

HiPi: Zee5 launches short video platform to fill the TikTok void

Indias video-on-demand service Zee5 on Friday announced the launch of HiPi, a new TikTok-like short video platform that allows users to create short-videos and slow-motion videos with multiple filters, visual and sound effects.With HiPis la...

Raj Bhawan is under surveillance, says West Bengal Governor

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance. The Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. This should never have happened. How can the Raj Bhavan, the office of the constitutional head be un...

Russia says military help available for Belarus; huge protest held in Minsk

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators held the biggest protest yet against what they call Lukashenkos rigged re-election. The protest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020