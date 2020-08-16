Left Menu
Development News Edition

An irreparable loss for people of UP, cricket world: CM Yogi condoles Chetan Chauhan's demise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condoled the demise of cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan and said that his death is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 19:01 IST
An irreparable loss for people of UP, cricket world: CM Yogi condoles Chetan Chauhan's demise
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condoled the demise of cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan and said that his death is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chauhan, who had been admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73.

"My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow," Yogi told ANI. "Chauhan ji was very popular both as a cricket player and mass leader. I have just spoken to his family members. We will have an emergency cabinet meeting at 7 pm today," he added.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister and former BCCI President said, "It is unbelievable that Chetan Chauhan ji is not among us now. He was a very good person besides being a cricketer and politician." Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh expressed grief over the death of Chauhan.

"Received the sad news of the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan. May his soul rest in peace and God give strength to the bereaved family," he tweeted. Union Minister of State General VK Singh (retd) in a tweet said, "Chetan Chauhan, a minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh and former India batsman, has passed away. He was a good man, who was dedicated to public service. May his soul rest in peace."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Received the information about the death of former Indian cricketer and Minister in Uttar Pradesh government Chetan Chauhan. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear this sorrow." Chauhan was UP Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD).

Chetan Chauhan was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and he used to open the batting along with Sunil Gavaskar. He had made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1969. The right-handed batsman went on to play 40 Tests, managing to score 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57. The right-handed batsman also played 7 ODIs in his career, in which he scored 153 runs with the highest score being 46 against New Zealand in Sydney.

Chauhan was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2000 runs but without a century. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria in turmoil over China's debt-trap diplomacy

Africas largest economy is in turmoil over the prospect of losing its sovereignty to China over bad debts. The Federal lawmakers of the national assembly are demanding a probe into Chinas lending practices into Nigeria, in a wake of a sover...

HiPi: Zee5 launches short video platform to fill the TikTok void

Indias video-on-demand service Zee5 on Friday announced the launch of HiPi, a new TikTok-like short video platform that allows users to create short-videos and slow-motion videos with multiple filters, visual and sound effects.With HiPis la...

Raj Bhawan is under surveillance, says West Bengal Governor

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance. The Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. This should never have happened. How can the Raj Bhavan, the office of the constitutional head be un...

Russia says military help available for Belarus; huge protest held in Minsk

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators held the biggest protest yet against what they call Lukashenkos rigged re-election. The protest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020