An irreparable loss for people of UP, cricket world: CM Yogi condoles Chetan Chauhan's demise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condoled the demise of cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan and said that his death is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chauhan, who had been admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73.

"My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow," Yogi told ANI. "Chauhan ji was very popular both as a cricket player and mass leader. I have just spoken to his family members. We will have an emergency cabinet meeting at 7 pm today," he added.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister and former BCCI President said, "It is unbelievable that Chetan Chauhan ji is not among us now. He was a very good person besides being a cricketer and politician." Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh expressed grief over the death of Chauhan.

"Received the sad news of the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan. May his soul rest in peace and God give strength to the bereaved family," he tweeted. Union Minister of State General VK Singh (retd) in a tweet said, "Chetan Chauhan, a minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh and former India batsman, has passed away. He was a good man, who was dedicated to public service. May his soul rest in peace."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Received the information about the death of former Indian cricketer and Minister in Uttar Pradesh government Chetan Chauhan. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear this sorrow." Chauhan was UP Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD).

Chetan Chauhan was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and he used to open the batting along with Sunil Gavaskar. He had made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1969. The right-handed batsman went on to play 40 Tests, managing to score 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57. The right-handed batsman also played 7 ODIs in his career, in which he scored 153 runs with the highest score being 46 against New Zealand in Sydney.

Chauhan was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2000 runs but without a century. (ANI)