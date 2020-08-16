Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Sunday, said Indian Army officials.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-08-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 20:55 IST
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Sunday, said Indian Army officials.
The ceasefire violation occurred at about 1900 hours and the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Nowshera
- Indian Army
- Rajouri
- LoC
ALSO READ
Pakistan must engage in civilised, friendly relationship with Afghanistan: Hamid Karzai
Afghan forces kill Pakistan-origin intelligence head of ISIS-Khorasan
COVID-19: Pakistan reports 553 new patients, tally stands at 279,669
Jonathan Trott appointed England batting coach for Pakistan series
China sidelines Pakistan govt, manipulates law to acquire control over democratic, economic system: Report