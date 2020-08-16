Haryana reports 743 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fatalities

Haryana has reported 743 new COVID-19 cases, 662 recoveries and 10 deaths on Sunday, said the State Health Department, Haryana. The total number of cases has increased to 47,153 in the state, including 7,014 active cases, 39,601 recovered cases and 538 deaths, State Health Department, Haryana informed.

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 944 new deaths, the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. (ANI)