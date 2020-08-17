J-K youth should direct activisim towards development, become future leaders: Manoj Sinha

Left Menu
Citing his own example, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha exhorted that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir should "direct their activism towards development to become future leaders of the country", in his address on Independence Day.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-08-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 09:04 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Citing his own example, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha exhorted that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir should "direct their activism towards development to become future leaders of the country", in his address on Independence Day. "Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that youth has the power of transformation, his own student life was marked with activism; he asked the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to direct their activism towards development as future leaders of the country," according to a tweet by the official handle of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir government on August 15.

"This day inspires us to preserve and protect the Independence and integrity of our country and create a poverty-free, disease-free, and illiteracy free society," he said remembering the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. Sinha said that the constitutional changes in 2019 had led to 50 decisions which will usher in a new era of normalcy and development in the Union Territory and also laid down the five targets for his government, which include, "transparency in governance, grassroots democracy, people's welfare, accelerated development and creation of employment opportunities."

He further added that the "New Domicile rules shall provide equality, justice to the deprived like WPRs (West Pakistan Refugees), pahari speaking, safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) and women married outside J-K, reservations policy also being made more effective." According to Sinha, the Union Territory is leading in the implementation of the PM Jan Arogya Yojna - Ayushman Bharat with 30 lakh beneficiaries and the 'Jal Jeevan Mission', he also highlighted that the application of 73rd and 74th amendments have led to grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and said that pensionary benefits are being given to more than seven lakh people, including transgenders.

"The new tunnel at Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar highway and the world's highest rail bridge on Chenab will be completed in 2021. By 2022, Kashmir will be connected all the way to Kanyakumari by rail, work starts on Shahpur Kandi and Ujh Irrigation projects," the Lieutenant Governor said and added that the Union Territory will try to extract the maximum benefit from the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive its economy. Eight task forces have been created for the dedicated implementation of the package, according to him. Sinha had also announced an additional Rs 25 lakh insurance cover for healthcare workers for working selflessly during the COVID outbreak.

In his address, Sinha said that the newly announced Rs 25 lakh insurance is in addition to Rs 50 lakh insurance cover offered by the Central government. Sinha said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to extend benefits of Jammu and Kashmir health scheme to one crore more beneficiaries, making it first of its kind scheme in the country covering Universal Health Insurance for the citizens.

Sinha, in his first Independence day celebration as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, hoisted the national flag at Sher-i-Kashmir, Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. Among those present on the occasion were Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Judges of the High Court, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Members of Parliament among other people. (ANI)

