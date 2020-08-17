Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple attacked by kin for posting SC order on equal rights

M Shashikala lodged a complaint that the sons of her brothers Dhanaraj and Mohan attacked her and her hotelier- husband Muttu on August 12, the police said. She stated that Muttu had in the family WhatsApp group posted the court order saying women too have equal rights on the property of their parents, they said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:45 IST
Couple attacked by kin for posting SC order on equal rights

Enraged over sharing in Whatsapp the recent Supreme Court order about women's rights on ancestral property, four youth allegedly attacked their uncle and aunt here, police said on Monday. M Shashikala lodged a complaint that the sons of her brothers Dhanaraj and Mohan attacked her and her hotelier- husband Muttu on August 12, the police said.

She stated that Muttu had in the family WhatsApp group posted the court order saying women too have equal rights on the property of their parents, they said. On night of August 12, Dhanraj's sons Vaishak, Vaibhav and Vaishnav and Mohan's son Varun went to Muttu's hotel and attacked him with sticks and stones.

When Shashikala went to the rescue, she was also attacked and threatened. When contacted, the police said the four have not been arrested yet.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that women will have equal coparcenary rights in joint Hindu family property even if the father died before the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005. The verdict makes it clear the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 granting equal rights to daughters to inherit ancestral property would have retrospective effect.

PTI GMS NVG NVG.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN-backed court to issue verdicts in Lebanon's Hariri case

More than 15 years after the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in Beirut, a U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is announcing verdicts this week in the trial of four members of the militant group He...

Vicky Kaushal clocks 9 mn followers on Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday crossed nine million followers on the social media platform Instagram. The 35-year-old actor shared the update on his Instagram Story.Parivaar badh raha hai the family is growing... 9M, Kaushal wrote. The actor...

Equity indices range-bound but close higher, NTPC gains 7.4 pc

Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range after initial bouts of volatility on Monday but ended in the green amid a mixed trend in Asian markets. The BSE SP Sensex closed 173 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 38,051 while the Nifty ...

Quarantine period inside SAI Bengaluru was test of our mental strength and patience: Sunil

As the Indian mens hockey team gears up to resume training from Wednesday, striker SV Sunil believes the coronavirus-forced 14-day quarantine period inside the Sports Authority of India South Centre here was a test of their mental strength ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020