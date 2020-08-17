Man found hanging from tree outside home in UP's Banda

An 18-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree outside his home at a village here but his family claimed he was killed over a land dispute, police said on Monday

The man, Prashant Nigam, had been missing since Sunday, said Ramendra Tiwari, the station house officer of the Mataundh police station. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that initial inquiry suggests that the man committed suicide due to unknown reasons

However, the police officer said, some villagers and the family members of the man have alleged that he was killed and then hung from a tree. This allegation is being investigated, the SHO said.