Not proper: Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut's remarks on doctors

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a dim view of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's reported remarks on doctors, saying they have hurt feelings of the medical fraternity. Fadnavis also reiterated his demands for ramping up COVID-19 testing to check the spread of the viral infection and for setting up medium-size COVID care centres instead of jumbo facilities.

When asked about remarks made by Raut while speaking to a regional channel on "knowledge" of doctors, Fadnavis said, "I don't know in what sense he had made that statement. "But, I feel that giving such statement is not proper amidst the COVID scenario. Our doctors are working really hard. They are putting their lives into danger and working day and night for us. This statement has hurt their feelings," he told reporters.

The former chief minister, who is an MLA from Nagpur, has held a review meeting with Nagpur civic chief Tukaram Mundhe and other officials. BJP MLAs and city Mayor also attended the meeting.

Fadnavis stressed the need to increase the number of tests and to strengthen healthcare facilities, including beds in hospitals, in Nagpur. "During my visits to various cities in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country, I have seen that jumbo centres do not serve the purpose the way COVID centres do," the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said.

The COVID-19 case tally in Nagpur district stood at 13,990 on August 16, as per district officials..