Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not proper: Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut's remarks on doctors

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a dim view of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's reported remarks on doctors, saying they have hurt feelings of the medical fraternity.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:34 IST
Not proper: Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut's remarks on doctors

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a dim view of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's reported remarks on doctors, saying they have hurt feelings of the medical fraternity. Fadnavis also reiterated his demands for ramping up COVID-19 testing to check the spread of the viral infection and for setting up medium-size COVID care centres instead of jumbo facilities.

When asked about remarks made by Raut while speaking to a regional channel on "knowledge" of doctors, Fadnavis said, "I don't know in what sense he had made that statement. "But, I feel that giving such statement is not proper amidst the COVID scenario. Our doctors are working really hard. They are putting their lives into danger and working day and night for us. This statement has hurt their feelings," he told reporters.

The former chief minister, who is an MLA from Nagpur, has held a review meeting with Nagpur civic chief Tukaram Mundhe and other officials. BJP MLAs and city Mayor also attended the meeting.

Fadnavis stressed the need to increase the number of tests and to strengthen healthcare facilities, including beds in hospitals, in Nagpur. "During my visits to various cities in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country, I have seen that jumbo centres do not serve the purpose the way COVID centres do," the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said.

The COVID-19 case tally in Nagpur district stood at 13,990 on August 16, as per district officials..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

17 prisoners in Dhanbad Divisional Jail test positive for COVID-19

As many as 17 inmates of Dhanbad Divisional Jail in Jharkhand have tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said. Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM Dhanbad Raj Maheswaram said, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 76 prisoners on Sun...

15 UP districts hit by floods; CM directs officials to maintain social distancing in relief camps

With 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh hit by floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to maintain social distancing in relief camps set up in the deluge-hit areas. He asked officials to segregate those who have fever...

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who was undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease in a Hyderabad hospital, breathed his last on Monday. He was 50. Kamat was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31, 2020 with complains of fever and excessive fa...

2 Naxals arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra

Two Naxals of the banned JPC were arrested in Jharkhands Chatra district on Monday, police said. They were arrested from Dhangada in Tandwa police station area in connection with an extortion case, an officer said.The two Jharkhand Prastuti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020