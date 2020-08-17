Gangster Sundar Bhati's brother held from Delhi in extortion case: Noida police

Left Menu
PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:31 IST
The brother of gangster Sundar Bhati was arrested from Delhi on Monday in connection with an extortion case, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Sahdev Bhati was most recently wanted for demanding an extortion of Rs 45 lakh from a Greater Noida resident and has been named in at least one-and-a-half dozen FIRs, the police said.

He was held from Ghashi Garden area in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar following raids at his house in Greater Noida on a tip-off, according to officials. “Sahdev Bhati, the real brother of Sundar Bhati, has been arrested. His name had cropped up in an extortion case registered at the Surajpur Police Station. The case involved an extortion demand of Rs 45 lakh,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

According to police records, Sahdev Bhati's criminal history goes back to 2004, when he was first named in an FIR lodged at Kasna Police Station on charges of rioting, murder attempt and murder. Over the years, he has been booked under the Gangsters Act, the Goonda Act, among others, totalling at least 18 FIRs at various police stations in Greater Noida and one in Ghaziabad, the records show.

Further proceedings against him are underway, the police said. PTI KIS SRY.

