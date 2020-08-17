Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy Commanders to hold 3-day conclave beginning Wednesday

Top commanders of the Indian Navy will hold a three-day conclave beginning Wednesday to review the country's maritime security scenario including deployment of a significant number of naval assets in the Indian Ocean region in view of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, official sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:56 IST
Indian Navy Commanders to hold 3-day conclave beginning Wednesday
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Top commanders of the Indian Navy will hold a three-day conclave beginning Wednesday to review the country's maritime security scenario including deployment of a significant number of naval assets in the Indian Ocean region in view of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, official sources said. The Indian Navy has already deployed a range of its frontline warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean region to send a clear message to China, following escalation of the border dispute with the neighbouring country in the wake of the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat are expected to address the inaugural day of the conclave, the sources said. All possible security challenges that the country may face including from China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region will be deliberated upon at length at the conclave, they added. The Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy, is critical to India's strategic interests. Over the years, the region has witnessed increasing Chinese presence.

China increased its presence in the Indian Ocean Region by constructing the deep-sea Gwadar Port in southern Pakistan and a naval base in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa. In the last few weeks, the Navy has significantly expanded its deployment in the Indian Ocean Region, positioning a plethora of warships and submarines following the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

Over the years, the Indian Navy's focus has been on enhancing combat efficiency and improving operational readiness and these issues will be discussed in detail, the sources said. Measures to ensure safety, continued training, and checks and balances on crew proficiency aboard the front-line warships will also be reviewed, they said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two charged in 2002 killing Jam Master Jay - New York Times

Two men have been indicted for the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for hip-hop group Run-DMC, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, ...

Trump looked at banning further Chinese apps in addition to TikTok -Meadows

U.S. President Donald Trump has looked at banning additional Chinese-owned companies following his decision to ban the short-video app TikTok, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force On...

GRAPHIC-U.S. COVID-19 deaths rise; cases drop for fourth week in a row

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose 2 to about 7,400 people last week, while new cases declined for a fourth week in a row, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports.The country posted 360,000 new COVID-19 cases for the we...

President gives assent for changing name of HRD Ministry to Ministry of Education: Official notification.

President gives assent for changing name of HRD Ministry to Ministry of Education Official notification....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020