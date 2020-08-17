Indian Navy Commanders to hold 3-day conclave beginning Wednesday

Top commanders of the Indian Navy will hold a three-day conclave beginning Wednesday to review the country's maritime security scenario including deployment of a significant number of naval assets in the Indian Ocean region in view of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, official sources said. The Indian Navy has already deployed a range of its frontline warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean region to send a clear message to China, following escalation of the border dispute with the neighbouring country in the wake of the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat are expected to address the inaugural day of the conclave, the sources said. All possible security challenges that the country may face including from China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region will be deliberated upon at length at the conclave, they added. The Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy, is critical to India's strategic interests. Over the years, the region has witnessed increasing Chinese presence.

China increased its presence in the Indian Ocean Region by constructing the deep-sea Gwadar Port in southern Pakistan and a naval base in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa. In the last few weeks, the Navy has significantly expanded its deployment in the Indian Ocean Region, positioning a plethora of warships and submarines following the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

Over the years, the Indian Navy's focus has been on enhancing combat efficiency and improving operational readiness and these issues will be discussed in detail, the sources said. Measures to ensure safety, continued training, and checks and balances on crew proficiency aboard the front-line warships will also be reviewed, they said.