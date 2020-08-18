Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manduadih railway station in UP renamed as Banaras

Manduadih Railway Station has been renamed as "Banaras", said Uttar Pradesh Minister of State with independent charge and MLA from Varanasi North Ravindra Jaiswal, adding that the Union Home Minister's Office has given the confirmation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 05:53 IST
Manduadih railway station in UP renamed as Banaras
Manduadih Railway Station has been renamed as "Banaras". (Photo courtesy: Twitter Ravindra Jaiswal). Image Credit: ANI

Manduadih Railway Station has been renamed as "Banaras" , said Uttar Pradesh Minister of State with independent charge and MLA from Varanasi North Ravindra Jaiswal, adding that the Union Home Minister's Office has given the confirmation.

"Varanasi Manduadih Railway Station has been renamed as Banaras. I myself have been trying for many years and, the Central Government changed the name of Manduadih Station, sensing public sentiments. Home Minister's Office has confirmed this, congratulations to all, thanks to Piyush Goyal, Manoj Singh, PMO, Amit Shah," Jaiswal tweeted on Monday.

Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, names of Mughalsarai and Allahabad railway stations were changed to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction and Prayagraj Junction respectively. (ANI)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Funding announced to support major housing project in Horowhenua

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has today announced funding to support a major housing project in Horowhenua that will help address the districts housing shortage and a business park to enable growth in the region.The projects are being...

Venezuela's COVID-19 infections set to overwhelm testing capacity, says opposition adviser

Venezuelas rate of infection of COVID-19 is set to overwhelm its testing capacity, likely leading to an artificial flattening of the contagion curve, a lawmaker and medical adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Monday....

New lottery COVID-19 fund worth $40 million established

A new lottery fund worth 40 million has been established to focus on community and social initiatives in response to COVID-19.The Lottery COVID-19 Community Wellbeing Fund was announced today by Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin, Pres...

Government to help fund construction of rail hub in Rangitīkei

The Government will help fund the construction of a rail hub in Rangitkei dedicated to handling and transporting logs from around the lower North Island, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.The facility, to be built at the key...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020