Maha: Man defies lockdown norms to celebrate birthday; booked

A case was registered against aman for allegedly violating norms of the coronavirus-inducedlockdown by celebrating his birthday in the presence of over50 people in Kalwa town of Maharashtra's Thane district,police said on Tuesday The Thane police have registered an offence undersections 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant),among other provisions of the IPC, National DisasterManagement Rules and Maharashtra COVID-19 Rules, an officialsaid

A resident of Vitawa area of Kalwa, Santosh Todkarcelebrated his birthday on the evening of August 15 in thepresence of 50 to 60 guests at a school ground in the area, hesaid

While a case has been registered in this regard, noarrest has been made so far, the official added.