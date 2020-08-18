Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA arrests ophthalmologist for alleged ISKP links

The National Investigation Agency said that 28-year-old Abdur Rahman, a resident of Basavanagudi in the city, was arrested on August 17. The case was initially registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in March 2020 after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi, NIA said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:29 IST
NIA arrests ophthalmologist for alleged ISKP links

An ophthalmologist has been arrested by the NIA for his alleged connection with the banned terror outfit Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). The National Investigation Agency said that 28-year-old Abdur Rahman, a resident of Basavanagudi in the city, was arrested on August 17.

The case was initially registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in March 2020 after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi, NIA said in a statement. The couple were found to have affiliations with ISKP, a banned terrorist organisation and a part of ISIS and involved in subversive and anti-national activities.

They were also found to be in touch with Abdullah Basith, who was already lodged in Tihar jail in another NIA case (ISIS Abu Dabhi Module), the NIA said. The agency said that during further investigation, it arrested two more people, who are residents of Pune,"for being part of the conspiracy to further the activities of ISIS/ISKP in India and to carry out subversive activities in the garb of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests." Rahman, the NIA said, had confessed to having conspired with Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities, adding that he was in the process of developing a medical application to help the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones and a weaponry- related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters.

"Significantly, he had visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed with Islamic State operatives for 10 days and returned to India," the NIA stated. After his arrest, NIA searched three of his premises in Bengaluru with the assistance of Karnataka Police and seized digital devices, mobile phone, laptop containing incriminating material.

The agency said it would produce Rahman before the NIA Special Court at New Delhi and seek remand for his custodial interrogation. It's investigations would continue, the agency said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala gold smuggling case: Kochi court reserves order on Swapna Suresh's bail plea

A Kochi court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea filed by Swapna Suresh, a key accused seeking bail in connection with a case related to the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case. Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court reserved its order...

WHO blasts 'vaccine nationalism' in last-ditch call for global pact

Nations that hoard possible COVID-19 vaccines while excluding others will deepen the pandemic, World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday, issuing a last-ditch call for countries to join a global vaccine ...

COVID-19 played a role in Dhoni's retirement: Chahal

The raging COVID-19 pandemic played a role in Mahendra Singh Dhonis decision to retire from international, said Indias limited over spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who feels the former skipper would have played the T20 World Cup if it wasnt for t...

Snapdeal sees surge in sale of health monitoring devices in last 4 months

Online marketplace Snapdeal on Tuesday said there has been a surge in demand for at-home diagnostic medical devices on its platform in the last four months as people continue to fear going to diagnostic centres for medical tests due to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020