Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 11,119 new coronavirus cases, 422 deaths, 9,356 recover

Pune division's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,57,846 with 3,221 new cases, while 113 fatalities took the death toll to 4,228. Nashik division has reported 66,872 cases and 1,772 deaths so far.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:53 IST
Maha: 11,119 new coronavirus cases, 422 deaths, 9,356 recover

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,119 new coronavirus patients which took the state's case tally to 6,15,477, a health official said. With 422 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state reached 20,687, he said.

9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,37,870. There are now 1,56,608 active cases in the state, the official added.

In state capital Mumbai, 931 new cases and 49 deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,30,410, and death toll to 7,222. The number of active cases in the country's financial capital is 17,693, the official said.

Pune city reported 1,267 new cases along with 54 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city stands at 81,674 and death toll at 2,131, the official said. So far 32,64,384 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the state.

Of the 422 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 327 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 67 deaths had taken place in the last one week, the official said. The remaining 28 deaths had taken place before the last week but were accounted for in Tuesday's data, he added.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) -- which covers Mumbai and surrounding towns -- reported 2,644 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its total to 2,92,046, while 162 deaths took the total fatalities in the region to 11,776. Pune division's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,57,846 with 3,221 new cases, while 113 fatalities took the death toll to 4,228.

Nashik division has reported 66,872 cases and 1,772 deaths so far. Kolhapur division has reported 25,523 cases and 745 deaths.

Aurangabad division has reported 24,963 cases and 769 deaths so far. Latur division has reported 16,430 cases and 521 deaths.

Akola division has reported 13,001 cases and 380 deaths and Nagpur division 18,229 cases and 434 deaths. As many as 567 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 62 who died.

There are 11,35,749 people under home quarantine while 38,175 are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,15,477, new cases 11,119, total deaths 20,687, recoveries 4,37,870, active cases 1,56,608 and people tested so far 32,64,384.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1 big-hitters Ferrari and McLaren sign up to 2025

Formula Ones two longest-standing and most successful teams, Ferrari and McLaren, committed to the sport until at least the end of 2025 on Tuesday by putting their signatures to a new commercial Concorde Agreement. Tuesday was the first day...

11 new fatalities take Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll to 898, tally of cases 63,977

Eleven more people succumbed to coronavirus infection on Tuesday taking Rajasthans death toll to 898, while the steepest single-day rise of 1,347 cases pushed the tally to 63,977, a health department official said. Among the new deaths, thr...

CWC issues flood advisory for states, warns of landslides and flash floods

As monsoon rains continue to batter parts of India, the Central Water Commission issued a flood advisory for several states Tuesday, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, warning some hill districts of possible flash floods and landsl...

TMC questions 'inaction' of Facebook India against hate posts

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday questioned whether the Facebook knows about the alleged inaction of its India team against certain hate posts. The partys spokesperson Mahua Moitra claimed that these hate-filled posts have led to loss of l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020