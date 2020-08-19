Left Menu
6.78-lakh tonnes of reinforcement steel to be used for Delhi Metro Ph-IV projects

The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had in March last year approved three out of the six corridors of the proposed Phase IV, which will further improve connectivity in Delhi. After a long wait, work had begun in December on the construction of the project with a groundbreaking ceremony held at Haider Badli Mor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 00:03 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Civil work being done under the Delhi Metro's Phase IV is expected to consume 6.78 lakh tonnes of reinforcement steel, a DMRC official said on Tuesday. The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had in March last year approved three out of the six corridors of the proposed Phase IV, which will further improve connectivity in Delhi.

After a long wait, work had begun in December on the construction of the project with a groundbreaking ceremony held at Haider Badli Mor. "Delhi Metro's Ph-IV work is underway and only three corridors have been approved so far spanning over 60 km, and work on which is underway," DMRC General Manager (Technical) Navneet Kumar Kothari said.

"Steel is a major component in the civil work and, for Ph-IV work, 6,78,000 MT of reinforcement steel is projected to be required," Kothari said. He was speaking at a thematic webinar hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry in association with the Ministry of Steel.

The official said the DMRC had an operational span of 391 km with 286 stations. The approved corridors are -- Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West, and Aero City-Tughlaqabad corridors.

Piling work had began for construction of 10 stations of the 28.92-km Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor last December. The other three proposed corridors of Phase IV, which have not yet been approved by the Union cabinet, are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

