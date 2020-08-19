Left Menu
Jitin Prasada asks UP MLAs to raise issue of atrocities against Brahmins in UP Assembly

In a letter, Prasada said, "I would like to draw the attention of MLAs from different sections of the society towards the murder of Brahmins in the state and other crimes committed against them.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:57 IST
Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday urged the UP MLAs to effectively raise the issue of atrocities on Brahmins during the three-day Monsoon Session of the state legislative assembly which begins on Thursday. In a letter, Prasada said, "I would like to draw the attention of MLAs from different sections of the society towards the murder of Brahmins in the state and other crimes committed against them. "I would appeal to you to rise above the party lines, and effectively raise the issue of atrocities on Brahmins in your respective districts, assembly constituencies, and ask the government to immediately put an end to such atrocities and injustice," he said.

Prasada also said that "the Brahmin society of the entire state" will remain grateful to the people for this step. Meanwhile, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday told PTI, "The Congress will raise issues like law and order in the state, women security, unemployment, farmers' suicide, attack on freedom of expression, atrocities on journalists, flood and the inability of the government to deal with COVID-19 crisis." When asked whether the issue of atrocities on Brahmins will be raised or not, Lallu said, "Everything comes under law and order." PTI AM/NAV  AAR AAR

