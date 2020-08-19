Will comment after receiving SC's order copy: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that he will comment on the developments in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after receiving a copy of the Supreme Court's order. "The Supreme Court verdict has come, once we get a copy of the order we will comment on it," Deshmukh said while speaking to media in Mumbai.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.