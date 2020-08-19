UP govt sets up 17-member task force to implement NEP-2020

UP govt sets up 17-member task force to implement NEP-2020PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:21 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to set up a 17-member task force to implement the National Education Policy-2020
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave his approval for setting up the task force, said an official spokesperson
The task force will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, while Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi will be its co-chairman, he added.
