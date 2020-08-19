Left Menu
Development News Edition

Never seen case of one state handed over to CBI by another state: Adhir Chowdhury

With the Supreme Court paving the way for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday expressed surprise over one state handing over the investigation into a case of another state to the probe agency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:33 IST
Never seen case of one state handed over to CBI by another state: Adhir Chowdhury
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

With the Supreme Court paving the way for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday expressed surprise over one state handing over the investigation into a case of another state to the probe agency. The apex court has said that the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation. The leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha said the Mumbai Police, which had caught 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive, should have been given a chance to complete the investigation.

"It sounds very strange. One has never seen a case of one state being handed over to the CBI by another state," Chowdhury said. He said the Mumbai Police probe should have been allowed to come to the conclusion before the CBI started its investigation.

"The Mumbai police, which caught alive terrorist Ajmal Kasab, should have been given a chance to complete its investigation, as you are doubting them. There could always be another investigation after one agency completed the probe," the Congress leader also said. Giving a quietus to the political and jurisdictional row over investigations into the "unnatural death" of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for a CBI probe into the FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty, holding that a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the "need of the hour".

The top court accorded its approval to the ongoing CBI probe after noting both Bihar and Maharashtra are "making acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other" due to which the legitimacy of their investigations has come under a cloud and there is a reasonable apprehension of 'truth being a casualty and justice becoming a victim'."

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for kidnapping of Punjab resident in Jammu

Police have arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping a Punjab resident from a hotel in Jammu, officials said on WednesdaySunny Gill from Punjabs Ludhiana told police that he was staying at Hotel Ramada in Jammu when he was kidnapped by ...

Ecuador says some Chinese vessels near Galapagos have cut communications systems

Ecuadors armed forces said on Tuesday that dozens of vessels from a predominantly Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the Galapagos Islands have turned off tracking systems to prevent monitoring of their activities. Of around 325 s...

UN: Committee drafting new Syria constitution meets Aug 24

The UN special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the 45-member committee charged with drafting a new constitution for the conflict-torn country will meet for the first time in nine months on August 24. Geir Pedersen told the Security...

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion, mail-in ballot safeguards

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a 25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020