Never seen case of one state handed over to CBI by another state: Adhir Chowdhury

With the Supreme Court paving the way for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday expressed surprise over one state handing over the investigation into a case of another state to the probe agency. The apex court has said that the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation. The leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha said the Mumbai Police, which had caught 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive, should have been given a chance to complete the investigation.

"It sounds very strange. One has never seen a case of one state being handed over to the CBI by another state," Chowdhury said. He said the Mumbai Police probe should have been allowed to come to the conclusion before the CBI started its investigation.

"The Mumbai police, which caught alive terrorist Ajmal Kasab, should have been given a chance to complete its investigation, as you are doubting them. There could always be another investigation after one agency completed the probe," the Congress leader also said. Giving a quietus to the political and jurisdictional row over investigations into the "unnatural death" of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for a CBI probe into the FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty, holding that a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the "need of the hour".

The top court accorded its approval to the ongoing CBI probe after noting both Bihar and Maharashtra are "making acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other" due to which the legitimacy of their investigations has come under a cloud and there is a reasonable apprehension of 'truth being a casualty and justice becoming a victim'."