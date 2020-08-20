Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope there will be no cover-up in alleged irregularities in purchase of Covid care material: Dhankhar

On receiving complaints from different quarters, the chief minister, who also holds the Health portfolio, formed the three-member panel to probe allegations of irregularities in purchases after the Finance department relaxed norms of tender process amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government has allocated over Rs 2,000 crore for health infrastructure upgradation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:47 IST
Hope there will be no cover-up in alleged irregularities in purchase of Covid care material: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed hope that a three-member panel formed by the Mamata Banerjee government to look into alleged irregularities in purchase of Covid care material will name the beneficiaries and that there will be no cover-up. Dhankhar claimed that he had "flagged earliest irregularities in purchases" meant to upgrade the state's health infrastructure amid the pandemic.

"Indicated-scam was in making as usual 'HOT FAVORITE MAN FRIDAY' was beneficiary," he said in a message posted in a social media platform. He said that the chief minister has belatedly formed a three-member probe panel comprising additional chief secretary (Home) Alapan Bandopadhyay, additional chief secretary (finance) H K Dwivedi and health secretary N S Nigam.

"Hope skeletons r out and NO COVER UP, " Dhankar, who has had a slew of confrontations with the Trinamool Congress government in the state on several issues since he took over as governor a little over a year back, said. On receiving complaints from different quarters, the chief minister, who also holds the Health portfolio, formed the three-member panel to probe allegations of irregularities in purchases after the Finance department relaxed norms of tender process amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government has allocated over Rs 2,000 crore for health infrastructure upgradation. A senior state government official said that the panel will submit its findings to chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, adding that strict action will be taken against any person involved, if the allegations are found to be true.

Most of the money allotted for health infrastructure upgradation was spent in purchasing sanitisers, gloves, masks, PPE kits, ventilators, oxygen and other materials required to upgrade infrastructure of the hospitals, safe homes and health centres, the official said. The West Bengal government had till Tuesday ordered 29.10 lakh PPEs and received 20.48 lakh of them. It has bought 14.90 lakh n95 masks while another 48.80 lakh of regular masks, the health department said.

It has also got delivery of 37.35 lakh of gloves and 20,000 thermal guns so far, it said..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

With 690 new cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rises to 65,979

Rajasthans COVID-19 case tally now stands at 65,979 with 690 new infections reported on Thursday till 10.30 am, according to the State Health Department. The total number of active and recovered cases in the state is 14,671 and 50,393, resp...

Nagaland reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 25 new COVID-19 cases and 215 recoveries were reported from Nagaland on Thursday, informed S Pangnyu Phom, Nagalands Minister for Health and Family Welfare. 25 new COVID19 reported in Nagaland today. State also reports 215 recove...

Merck Foundation CEO, Rasha Kelej and Namibia First Lady; Monica Geingos, Make It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020

The list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, released by Avance Media group as part of Be a Girl Initiative to acknowledge their efforts to empower girls through education to enable them to reach their potential and pursue their dre...

Odisha: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik appoints 45 party secretaries, 41 joint secretaries

Biju Janta Dal BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appointed secretaries and joint secretaries of the party with specific charges.While 45 party secretaries were appointed, 41 joint secretaries were made in-ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020