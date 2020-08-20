Idukki landslide death toll rises to 63
The death toll in Rajamala landslide rose to 63 on Thursday after a woman's body was found lying on the river bank at Poothakuzhi, 14 km away from the disaster site.ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:16 IST
The death toll in Rajamala landslide rose to 63 on Thursday after a woman's body was found lying on the river bank at Poothakuzhi, 14 km away from the disaster site. The incident occurred in Idukki district on August 7.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of deceased in Rajamala landslide. Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each was also announced for the severely injured people in the landslide.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected in the landslide. While Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Idukki
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Narendra Modi
- Tamil Nadu
- Kerala
ALSO READ
Idukki landslide: PM condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 15, Kerala CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia
9 dead in landslide in Kerala's Idukki, 57 still missing
Centre assures Kerala of every help in Idukki rescue, relief operations
7 killed in Idukki landslide, rescue operation underway