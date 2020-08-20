COVID-19: NCW takes stock of measures taken by psychiatric homes for women inmates

The National Commission for Women on Thursday held a virtual meeting with representatives of psychiatric homes to discuss the various measures taken for women inmates in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was held to assess the arrangements made in women wards of psychiatric homes with an emphasis to improve the living conditions of the inmates, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said in a statement.

"The NCW Chairperson was apprised on the sanitisation facilities provided in women wards, issues of overcrowding of psychiatric homes, maintaining and adhering to COVID protocols in the premises and availability of sanitary napkins, basic amenities, and proper living conditions among other things," it said. Commission members also enquired about hygiene maintenance in wards, providing bed sheets, pillow covers and clean clothes to inmates, and overflowing of sewers and drains, it added.

The meeting was attended by superintendents and directors of 26 psychiatric homes from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said..