Ganesh Chaturthi: BJP backs Hindu Munnani, targets AIADMK govt

The BJP's stand aligns with that of Hindu Munnani on this issue, BJP Tamil Nadu unit said on its official twitter handle and attributed the posts to Murugan. On the stand of Munnani, State president Kadeswara C Subramaniam said, "we have a right to worship by following guidelines like social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus...we are holding talks with authorities." A prominent Sangh Parivar outfit in Tamil Nadu, Munnani's chief told PTI: "We are seeking permission to put up Ganesha idols only in such public places that would be completely suitable to follow COVID norms and offer worship.

The BJP on Thursday attacked the State government for disallowing celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi in public places and asked when liquor shops can be opened why Ganesha idols should not be put up. Backing Hindu Munnani, which, about four decades ago, set in motion the now prevalent practice of public celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi, Saffron party's Tamil Nadu president L Murugan asked: "In Tamil Nadu, the government which gave permission for opening TASMAC shops, did not allow putting up Vinayaka statues.Why? Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, a government entity, runs retail liquor outlets in the State.

Vinayaka Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22 in the state. The BJP's stand aligns with that of Hindu Munnani on this issue, BJP Tamil Nadu unit said on its official twitter handle and attributed the posts to Murugan.

On the stand of Munnani, State president Kadeswara C Subramaniam said, "we have a right to worship by following guidelines like social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus...we are holding talks with authorities." A prominent Sangh Parivar outfit in Tamil Nadu, Munnani's chief told PTI: "We are seeking permission to put up Ganesha idols only in such public places that would be completely suitable to follow COVID norms and offer worship. We don't insist on any location which authorities considered as not acceptable taking into account the pandemic." Already, the organisation has decided against public processions of Ganesha idols and made up its mind to confine the public celebration for only one day and stick to norms to reduce the threat of infection, he said.

Also, "the Munnani is for comparatively smaller idols like say five or three feet this year. The authorities should also ponder about the idols that have been made and the plight of artisans who made it." Asked on his outfit reportedly saying that "government ban on public Ganesha worship will be defied," he denied he or anyone else making such a statement.

"We did not say that we will violate or defy government orders.We are for following the norms to prevent the spread of the virus." The state government, meanwhile, citing Centre's guidelines against public worship in view of the pandemic said the Madras High Court too had directed compliance with its directives. The government has already issued an order banning "putting up Ganesha idols in public places, public worship and taking idols in a procession for immersion in water bodies." The move is considering public good and to help prevent the spread of the virus, the government said and appealed to all to cooperate with it.PTI VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

