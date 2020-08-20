Left Menu
Maha: Two booked for attacking woman doctor in Aurangabad

The incident took place on Wednesday night when brothers Vijendra and Jitendra Jaiswal, residents of Waluj, admitted their father to a private hospital here, inspector Ashok Giri of CIDCO police station said. Following the patient's death within a few hours of treatment, the brothers got agitated and entered into a scuffle with the woman doctor and destroyed hospital property, the official said.

An offence was registered against two men for allegedly attacking a woman doctor following the death of their father at a hospital in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night when brothers Vijendra and Jitendra Jaiswal, residents of Waluj, admitted their father to a private hospital here, inspector Ashok Giri of CIDCO police station said.

Following the patient's death within a few hours of treatment, the brothers got agitated and entered into a scuffle with the woman doctor and destroyed hospital property, the official said. An offence was registered under relevant sections of the Medical Practitioners Act and the IPC against the duo, he said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a former employee of a private hospital attacked a doctor with a stone at Barshi Road in Latur. The accused identified as Lakshman Mavhale attacked Dr Ramesh Bharate, who sustained injuries to his head and hand, said assistant police inspector S B Jagtap of MIDC Latur police station.

Mavhale had worked for the doctor for three months and had demanded money for his son's education, he said. A case has been registered in this regard and a hunt is underway for the absconding accused, the official added.

