Moderate to heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane; more showers likely

The Alibaug weather station in Raigad district recorded 49 mm rain during the 24-hour period. Ratnagiri in the Konkan cost received 83.6 mm rainfall, the IMD said. The Dahanu observatory in Palghar district recorded 67.4 mm rainfall. The Thane Belapur Industries Association weather station recorded 60 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district received widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over the 24-hour period ended at 8:30 am on Friday, an IMD official said. He predicted the trend will continue over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai, Thane NM recd mod to hvy- wide spread RF in 24 hrs with 1,2 stns crossing 120 mm too. Latest radar/ satellite images indicate a very active monsoon ovr Konkan, more on N Konkan including Mumbai, Thane. "Trend to cont nxt 24 hrs with interiors too, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General IMD (Mumbai), tweeted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Matheran observatory in adjoining Raigad district recorded 122.20 mm rainfall. The Alibaug weather station in Raigad district recorded 49 mm rain during the 24-hour period. Ratnagiri in the Konkan cost received 83.6 mm rainfall, the IMD said.

The Dahanu observatory in Palghar district recorded 67.4 mm rainfall. The Colaba weather bureau, representative of Mumbais island city, recorded 63.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory, representative of Mumbai's suburbs, reported 31.6 mm rainfall, it said. The Thane Belapur Industries Association weather station recorded 60 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD added.

