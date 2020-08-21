Left Menu
Department initiates thorough scrutiny of production/imports cost for fertilizers

RLNG is used as feedstock for the production of P&K fertilizers by the manufacturing companies of Diammonium phosphate (DAP), Ammonium Sulphate and other P&K fertilizers.

Updated: 21-08-2020 15:56 IST
Department initiates thorough scrutiny of production/imports cost for fertilizers
Shri Gowda further informed that during August 2020, DAP prices have come down to Rs. 24626 per MT as compared to Rs. 26396 per MT during August 2019. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda has said that the Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has initiated thorough scrutiny of the cost of production/imports in the country for all fertilizers under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme.

Due to this initiative of the effective monitoring system by the Department, Shri Gowda informed that the fertilizer companies have now adopted a voluntary self-regulatory mechanism and as such the benefit of the price drop in the international market of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas - RLNG has been passed on to the farmers by the manufacturing companies.

RLNG is used as feedstock for the production of P&K fertilizers by the manufacturing companies of Diammonium phosphate (DAP), Ammonium Sulphate and other P&K fertilizers.

Shri Gowda further informed that during August 2020, DAP prices have come down to Rs. 24626 per MT as compared to Rs. 26396 per MT during August 2019. Similarly, out of 18 NPK fertilizer formulations, the MRP for 15 formulations has decreased during August 2020 as compared to the MRP prevailing in August 2019. Price of Ammonium Sulphate has decreased from Rs. 13213 per MT in August 2019 to Rs. 13149 per MT in August 2020.

Department of Fertilizers is committed toward providing fertilizers at reasonable prices to the farmer of the country at the right time.

(With Inputs from PIB)

