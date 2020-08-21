Chouhan promises justice to triple talaq victim

Police will ensure justice for a Muslim woman from Bhopal who was allegedly divorced by her husband through `triple talaq' over phone, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday. Triple talaq is prohibited under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

"A Muslim sister in Bhopal has filed an FIR with the police on the issue of her husband sending her a message of Triple Talaq on her mobile for divorcing her," Chouhan tweeted. "I assured her that Madhya Pradesh police will make all possible efforts to ensure that she gets justice," Chouhan said in a series of tweets on the matter.

"After years of struggle by Muslim women, a law was framed to ban the triple talaq in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but few vile people are still playing with it," he said. "I have spoken to the Director General of Police (DGP) on the issue and asked him to coordinate with the Bengaluru police for taking proper action for getting justice to the Muslim sister," Chouhan said.

The 42-year-old Bhopal resident stated in her complaint that her husband gave her triple talaq on a WhatApp call on July 31, said Koh-e-Fiza police station in-charge Anil Bajpayee. The accused married the woman in 2001 and they have two children.

All three are citizens of Singapore. At present the man is working at a posh hotel in Bengaluru, the officer said. The family shifted to Bengaluru in 2013. The woman alleged that her husband often harassed her for dowry.

In June this year he told her that she would have to bring Rs 25 lakh from her parents if she wanted to stay with him, and later forced her to leave house, she said. He also refused to allow her to take the children along. The woman returned to her mother's house in Bhopal.

On July 31, the man called her brother and told him that she was giving him a lot of trouble, so he was divorcing her by uttering talaq thrice right away, the police official said. A case under the Dowry Prohibition Act and Muslim Women Act has been registered, he added.