Pakistan violates ceasefire at Mankote sector in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:16 IST
Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place around 6.30 pm.
The Indian Army is retaliating. On August 19, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector. (ANI)
