Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arun Shourie for more openness in collegium system on judges appointments

Former union minister Arun Shourie on Friday said there should be more openness in the system of collegium on appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts and people should themselves keep a track of individual judges.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:07 IST
Arun Shourie for more openness in collegium system on judges appointments

Former union minister Arun Shourie on Friday said there should be more openness in the system of collegium on appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts and people should themselves keep a track of individual judges. Participating in an online talk on "Who will judge the judges", the veteran journalist said former Chief Justice of India J S Verma, the author of the collegium system, himself had said it "has become a bargaining place." Pitching for more openness aboutthat system such as the qualifications of the person (chosen for appointment) and judgements, he said "....unfortunately we cannot rely on the collegium of the Supreme Court or any other body to be as candid." Shourie was responding to a query on appointment of judges during the talk organised by Manthan, a city-based non-government organisation which hosts debates by prominent personalities.

"So, it is up to us, citizens, to keep track of individual judges so that when they are elevated, the public is informed ki bhai, ye tho aisa admi hai, bahut acha admi hai, ya iski ye khamiya hai, ye hamari responsibility hai (he is that type of person, a very good person, or these are his drawbacks. We cannot abdicate it to politicians...," he said. PTI SJR VS VS

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

China will own US if Biden gets elected, says Trump

President Donald Trump on Friday said China will own the US if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is voted to power in the November 3 presidential elections On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention on Thursday, B...

HC lets Cong MLA stay in govt bungalow till further decision

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the state to allow Congress MLA P C Sharma to continue to stay in the government bungalow allotted to him as a minister during the previous regime, till a decision is taken on his representat...

Canada to appeal court ruling that said 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. was invalid

The Canadian government on Friday said it is appealing a Federal Court ruling that struck down on human rights grounds a pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United S...

Month after Chinese JV emerged as contender, tender for 44 Vande Bharat trains cancelled

The railways said on Friday it has canceled the tender for manufacturing 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains, which was floated last year. Last month, when the tender was opened, a Chinese joint venture firm -- CRRC Pioneer Elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020