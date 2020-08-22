Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected ISIS operative arrested with IEDs after an encounter in Delhi

A suspected ISIS operative has been arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan here on Saturday, informed Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 09:36 IST
Suspected ISIS operative arrested with IEDs after an encounter in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A suspected ISIS operative has been arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan here on Saturday, informed Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell. "One ISIS operative arrested with IEDs by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," the DCP told ANI.

After the arrest, he has been brought to the Special Cell office in Delhi's Lodhi Colony. Further details in this regard are awaited.

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

BTS's Dynamite sets new record for biggest debut in YouTube music history

With the release of their new single Dynamite on Friday, South Korean boy band BTS has set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube and also the most viewed video of a...

Manipal Hospitals Successfully Performs Complicated Bile Duct Cancer Surgery on a Patient Who Was Running From Pillar To Post

54-year-old Abdus Samad from West Bengal, who had a history of severe jaundice and bile duct cancer, was referred to Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, for further treatment. The patient was managed by an expert interdisciplinary team hea...

Buehler, Dodgers shut down Rockies

Walker Buehler struck out 11 over six innings, and Corey Seager drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first major league team to reach 20 victories by knocking off the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Friday. The Dodgers 2...

Crawley admits he was nervous on 90s but 'calm head' Buttler helped him conquer his nerves

England batman Zak Crawley has admitted that he was nervous after reaching his 90s but having the company of a calm head like Jos Buttler helped him conquer his nerves en route his maiden century on the first day of the third Test against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020