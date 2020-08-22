Suspected ISIS operative arrested with IEDs after an encounter in Delhi

A suspected ISIS operative has been arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan here on Saturday, informed Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell. "One ISIS operative arrested with IEDs by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," the DCP told ANI.

After the arrest, he has been brought to the Special Cell office in Delhi's Lodhi Colony. Further details in this regard are awaited.