BSF kills 5 Pak intruders at Punjab border; arms, drugs recovered

The BSF shot dead five Pakistan intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district early Saturday, the force said. This is the highest number of intruders killed in a single incident along the over 3,300 km-long border with Pakistan in more than a decade time period, officials said. Punjab shares a 553-km-long frontier with Pakistan, apart from Jammu, Rajasthan and Gujarat, who together constitute the remaining part of the International Border. A BSF spokesperson said troops recovered nine packets containing over 9 kg of heroin, along with an AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 27 rounds, four 9 mm Berretta pistols with seven magazines and 109 live rounds, two mobile phones and Rs 610 in Pakistani currency

The spokesperson said after suspicious activity was noticed near the border fence, the force personnel "cordoned the area and challenged the intruders to stop and surrender". "The Pakistani armed intruders did not pay any heed to the challenge and opened fire on the BSF troops," the official said. "Hence, to stop their further misadventure and in self-defence, the BSF troops retaliated with fire due to which the five Pakistani armed intruders succumbed to bullet injuries," he said. A senior BSF official said the exchange of fire began around 4.45 am near the Dal border post which is close to Bhikhiwind town of the district and is guarded by the 103rd battalion of the Border Security Force under the Ferozepur sector. BSF troops, officials said, first noticed suspicious activity at the border around midnight and launched a "focussed" surveillance and set up multiple ambushes after which the "contact was established" early morning, just behind the IB fence. The intruders were seen carrying rifles and were taking the aid of 'sarkanda' or tall grass to sneak into India, they said. A photo collage released by the BSF showed two bodies piled on each other while the three others lying separately in the slushy green tall grass. Some weapons and a backpack was also visible in the photographs and the intrudes were wearing T-shirts or shirts and full pants.