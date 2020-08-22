Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burhanpur: No idol of Lord Ganesh at Tilak Hall this year

He said 7 to 8 foot tall idol of Lord Ganesh has been installed every year on Ganesh Chaturthi day at the Tilak Hall, and thousands of people take darshan during the festival. Shende said Tilak had come to Burhanpur in 1917 and the local Marathi-speaking community donated him Rs 3,000 for the Independence struggle.

PTI | Burhanpur | Updated: 22-08-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 17:55 IST
Burhanpur: No idol of Lord Ganesh at Tilak Hall this year

For the first time in the last 103 years, idol of Lord Ganesh cannot be installed at the Tilak Hall here in Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the festival due to the COVID-19 situation. Freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak had started this practice in 1917 during his visit to Burhanpur bordering Maharashtra.

"It is after more than a century that the city has missed on its date with Ganeshiji at Tilak Hall," Maharastrian Brahmin Samaj president Arun Shende told PTI on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the first day of the 10-day festival. He said 7 to 8 foot tall idol of Lord Ganesh has been installed every year on Ganesh Chaturthi day at the Tilak Hall, and thousands of people take darshan during the festival.

Shende said Tilak had come to Burhanpur in 1917 and the local Marathi-speaking community donated him Rs 3,000 for the Independence struggle. However, Tilak instead donated that money for the construction of a community hall and consecrated an idol of Lord Ganesh in an open space, he said.

"A hall built at the place where Tilak had installed the idol was named after him and people started organising the festival," he added. On Saturday, local residents brought idols of Lord Ganesh at their homes to mark the beginning of the festival amid fervour.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation of Amirthakadeshwara temple begins

The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district. Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years.Head...

1 Army personnel dead, 3 injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan

One Army personnel died while three suffered injuries after the Army truck they were travelling in overturned in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on Saturday. The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.The truck over...

UP police on alert following ISIS operative's arrest in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy sounded an alert in the state on Saturday following the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative in Delhi. The DGP asked all police officers, especially those in field postings,...

Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 20

Eds Upgrades, changes headline, minor edits Kozhikode, Aug 22 PTI A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. V Ibrahim from Way...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020