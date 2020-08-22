Left Menu
Three people missing after boat capsized in Bihar's Samastipur

Three people went missing after a boat carrying 20-25 people capsized in Kareh River in Bihar's Samastipur on Saturday, the police said.

ANI | Samastipur (Bihar) | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:13 IST
Three missing after a boat capsized in Bihar on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

According to the police, these people were travelling in the boat from Phuhia to Bithan. The State Disaster Response Force is searching for the missing people.

As many as 25 people lost their lives in the flood across 16 districts of Bihar, as per the state government record on August 15.

