Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,310 fresh cases

Three deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Ajmer, Bhilwara, Pali, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Udaipur, Kota and Tonk, he said. Among the 1,310 new cases, 259 were reported from Jaipur, 233 from Jodhpur, 133 from Ajmer, 90 from Kota, 78 from Bharatpur, 71 from Alwar, 45 from Nagaur, 42 from Bikaner, 39 from Pali, 26 from Banswara, 25 from Hanumangarh, 24 from Rajsamand, 18 from Jhunjhunu.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:18 IST
Rajasthan records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,310 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 944 on Saturday with 11 more fatalities, while 1,310 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 69,264, a health department official said. Three deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Ajmer, Bhilwara, Pali, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Udaipur, Kota and Tonk, he said.

Among the 1,310 new cases, 259 were reported from Jaipur, 233 from Jodhpur, 133 from Ajmer, 90 from Kota, 78 from Bharatpur, 71 from Alwar, 45 from Nagaur, 42 from Bikaner, 39 from Pali, 26 from Banswara, 25 from Hanumangarh, 24 from Rajsamand, 18 from Jhunjhunu. There are a total of 14,176 active cases in the state and 53,449 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Coimbatore: 25 cases registered for installing Ganesha idols at public places

A total of 25 cases have been registered against Hindu Munnani and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Coimbatore for violating the High Court order, banning the installation of Ganesha idols at public places in the State. All the idols have been remo...

College student held for robbing cybercafé owner at gunpoint in Ghaziabad

An engineering student was arrested for allegedly robbing at gunpoint Rs 1.25 lakh from an internet caf owner in Nand Gram village of Sihani Gate area here, police said on Saturday. Police have recovered the cash and weapon used in the crim...

How COVID-19 smell loss differs from common cold, study reveals

A recent study has now explained how smell loss associated with COVID-19 infection differs from what you typically might experience with a bad cold or flu. The research from a European group of smell disorder experts, including Professor Ph...

Pakistani military establishment has sold Pakistan to China: Altaf Hussain

Pakistani military establishment has sold Pakistan to China, said the MQM Founder Altaf Hussain adding that military operation against Sindhis, Mohajirs, Baloch, Pashtuns is part of the policy of the army to crush the struggle of freedom of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020