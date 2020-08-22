Rajasthan records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,310 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 944 on Saturday with 11 more fatalities, while 1,310 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 69,264, a health department official said. Three deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Ajmer, Bhilwara, Pali, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Udaipur, Kota and Tonk, he said.

Among the 1,310 new cases, 259 were reported from Jaipur, 233 from Jodhpur, 133 from Ajmer, 90 from Kota, 78 from Bharatpur, 71 from Alwar, 45 from Nagaur, 42 from Bikaner, 39 from Pali, 26 from Banswara, 25 from Hanumangarh, 24 from Rajsamand, 18 from Jhunjhunu. There are a total of 14,176 active cases in the state and 53,449 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.