India should lead digital gaming sector, develop games inspired from its culture, folk tales: PM

He also stressed on the need to organise hackathons for innovations in toy technology and design. Laying emphasis on the fast-growing digital gaming arena, Modi said India should tap the huge potential in this area and lead the international digital gaming sector by developing games that are inspired from Indian culture and folk tales.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:46 IST
Modi said he had an extensive meeting on ways to boost toy manufacturing and added that the country's focus would be to support the sector and create toys that ensure physical fitness and holistic personality development. Image Credit: ANI

India should tap the huge potential in the digital gaming arena by developing games inspired from its culture and folk tales, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, while asserting that the focus should be on the use of technology and innovation, besides manufacturing quality products that meet global standards. At a meeting to discuss ways to boost toy manufacturing in the country, Modi said toys can be an excellent medium to further the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", according to an official statement. "We must look at ways India's civilisational greatness can be showcased through the toys that are made in our country. A vibrant toys sector will further our dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said in a tweet.

Modi said he had an extensive meeting on ways to boost toy manufacturing and added that the country's focus would be to support the sector and create toys that ensure physical fitness and holistic personality development. "I urge start-ups and youngsters to focus on innovations in the toys sector. Educational institutions can organise Hackathons on this as well. Another area that we want to focus on is creating toys that are environment friendly," the prime minister said in another tweet.

The statement quoted Modi as saying that toys aligned with the Indian culture and ethos should be used as pedagogical tools across all Anganwadi centres and schools for all-round development of children. He also stressed on the need to organise hackathons for innovations in toy technology and design.

Laying emphasis on the fast-growing digital gaming arena, Modi said India should tap the huge potential in this area and lead the international digital gaming sector by developing games that are inspired from Indian culture and folk tales. Noting that the country is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produce indigenous toys that not only have a cultural connection, but also help in building life skills and psychomotor skills among children at an early age, he said such clusters should be promoted through innovative and creative methods.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani were among those who attended the meeting. The statement said the meeting was informed that the Indian toy market has a huge potential and can bring a transformative change in the industry by promoting "vocal for local" under the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.

