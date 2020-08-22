Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt aims to meet water demand-supply gap in 3 yrs; water minister chairs 8-hr long meeting

These are expected to meet the water demand-supply deficit in the next three years," a DJB official said. There are 15 ranney wells in the city which can together provide 20 MGD water, but these were non-functional due to high ammonia content in water.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:39 IST
Delhi govt aims to meet water demand-supply gap in 3 yrs; water minister chairs 8-hr long meeting

The Delhi government has set an ambitious target of meeting the gap between water supply and demand in the next three years, and various water augmentation projects are being expedited keeping that in mind, officials said on Saturday. The city needs around 1,150 million gallons of water per day (MGD) and the Delhi Jal Board is able to supply around 900 MGD on an average, which means that about 22 per cent of the demand is not being met.

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday chaired a meeting of senior Delhi Jal Board officials that lasted more than eight hours and reviewed the progress of various projects. "There are several projects on which work is going on. These are expected to meet the water demand-supply deficit in the next three years," a DJB official said.

There are 15 ranney wells in the city which can together provide 20 MGD water, but these were non-functional due to high ammonia content in water. Now, we have the technology to treat high ammonia concentration, he said. The technology was pilot tested at a non-functional ranney well in east Delhi and implemented at four more such facilities.

"The DJB will now take up the work to tap 11 more such ranney wells," the official said. The DJB has also taken up the work to rejuvenate lakes across the city which can supply additional 30 MGD water.

"Work is underway to rejuvenate five lakes. The tendering work for another three has been completed. The work to rejuvenate eight to 10 more lakes, including at Tikri Khurd, Bhalswa, and Hauz Khas, will be taken up in the next four-five months," he said. More tubewells will be installed at places where groundwater levels are high to meet the demand-supply gap.

"In many areas, groundwater levels are high but water could not be used due to contaminants. The department has now been instructed to use the latest technology to remove contaminants," the official said. The minister directed officials to expedite the work of connecting households to sewer network in an uncovered area.

"As soon as the sewer line is laid, the DJB will provide household connections in these areas," the official said. Jain also said that no amount of treated wastewater should go waste.

"The treated wastewater has to be reused for horticulture, groundwater recharge, rejuvenating lakes, water bodies and in forest areas in the national capital. Nothing should go to waste," the official said. The national capital generates around 720 million gallons of wastewater per day, of which around 520 million gallons is treated by sewage treatment plants.

Delhi mandatorily releases 267 MGD treated wastewater in the Yamuna as a part of its commitment to the Upper Yamuna River Board. Ninety MGD is used in various park and gardens, and the rest goes to waste. According to the National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee, only 20 per cent of the treated wastewater is being used in the city.

Every 4,500 households being added to the sewer network will increase one MGD wastewater in the city..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

'Ignore' Trump, Pelosi says, as House debates postal funds

The House is meeting for a rare Saturday session over mail delivery disruptions, poised to approve legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send USD 25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the ag...

US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app

Some US-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively bar access in the U.S. to the hugely popular Chinese messaging app. The complaint, filed Friday in San Franc...

Chetan Chauhan died not due to COVID, but because of poor treatment at Lucknow hospital: SP leader

A Samajwadi Party SP leader has alleged that Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, who succumbed to COVID-19 in a Gurugram hospital, died not because of the disease, but due to carelessness in his treatment at the state-run SGPGI here. Cha...

BJD govt has become a property dealer : Sambit Patra

Accusing the BJD government in Odisha of having become a property dealer, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday alleged that the Puri district administration has started selling the land of a century-old dharamashala in an il...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020