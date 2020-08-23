COVID-19 tally surpasses 7K in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; active cases 839

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 79 new COVID-19 patients, pushing the district's caseload to 7,077, official data showed. The number of active cases rose to 839 from 813 on Saturday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district dropped to 13th position in the state in terms of active COVID-19 cases, the data showed. Also, 51 more patients got discharged during the period. So far, 6,195 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in the state after Lucknow (14,754) and Kanpur Nagar (8,482), it showed.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases dropped to 0.60 per cent from 0.62 per cent on Saturday, according to official statistics. The recovery rate of patients dropped to 87.53 per cent from 89.03 per cent on Saturday, per the statistics.

The district currently has 280 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, with 248 of them category I (single COVID-19 case) and 32 category II (multiple cases), according to the administration. In or out movement in containment zones, except for medical staff and personnel engaged in essential services, is prohibited, it added.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar (839) stood at 13th position on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases. The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,805) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,652), Gorakhpur (2,588), Allahabad (2,411), Varanasi (1,807), Bareilly (1,545), Aligarh (1,165), Ghaziabad (1,105), Moradabad (984), Saharanpur (979), Deoria (941) and Barabanki (939), according to the data.

There were 49,242 active COVID-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. So far, 1,35,613 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 2,926, showed the data. PTI KIS CK.