Another plane crash passenger succumbs to injuries,toll now 21
Kozhikode, Aug 24 (PTI): A 37-year-old woman, injured in the Air India Express plane crash at the nearby Karipur airport on August 7, died at a hospital here, taking the death toll in the accident to 21,governmentsources said on Monday. The deceased, Manjula Kumari, died last night, thesources said.
The woman had been to the United Arab Emirates to meet her husband early this year,but had to extend her stay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and several others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway and fell into a valley. It had broken into pieces in the impact.
While a 53-year-old passenger succumbed to his injuries on August 22, a 68-year-old man, undergoing treatment for leg injuries, died of heart attack on August 17.
