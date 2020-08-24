Left Menu
Rajasthan MLAs now entitled to reimbursements for journeys abroad

State Assembly has passed a bill amending Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (Officers and Members Emoluments and Pension) Act, 1956, which makes members of Assembly "entitled to receive reimbursement of the amount equal to the fare of any journey abroad taken by air, ship or steamer for certain purposes".

24-08-2020
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

State Assembly has passed a bill amending Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (Officers and Members Emoluments and Pension) Act, 1956, which makes members of Assembly "entitled to receive reimbursement of the amount equal to the fare of any journey abroad taken by air, ship or steamer for certain purposes". The Ashok Gehlot-led government has passed an amendment bill stating that the MLA can even go for foreign travel with permission of the speaker at the expense of taxpayers.

According to the bill, "every member shall be entitled to receive reimbursement of actual fare of any journey undertaken by him, either alone or with persons accompanying him, within the territory of India in any class of railway, air, ship or steamer, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 3 lakh in a financial year, in such manner and subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by rules made in this behalf." "Where the total amount of reimbursement received in a financial year under sub-section (1) is less than Rs 3 lakh, the amount by which the amount of reimbursement is less than Rs 3 lakh shall be carried forwarded in next financial year or years and the member shall be entitled to utilise such amount at any time before the expiry of his term as the member," the bill read.

Where a Member entitled to receive the travelling allowance under section 8, chooses to travel by air, ship or steamer, he shall be entitled to surrender such part of the facility provided by sub-section (1) as is equivalent to the difference between the air, ship or steamer fare actually paid by him and the railway fare to which he is entitled under that section and receive the cash equivalent of the facility so surrendered, the bill further stated. (ANI)

