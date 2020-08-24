C'garh: Teenage boy accused of rape found hanging

A 14-year-old boy, who was apprehended in a rape case, was on Monday found hanging inside the bathroom of the juvenile correctional home at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said. As per preliminary information, when the boy did not come out of the bathroom for a long time, staff members broke open the door and found him hanging, he said.

A case has been registered. The teenager, a native of Vishrampuri police station area in neighbouring Kondagaon district, was detained on August 21 for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl from his village, he said.

On the same day, he was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board which sent him to the Jagdalpur facility, the official said..