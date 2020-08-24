Left Menu
Servant held for murdering employer, dumping body in well

The Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering a dairy owner and dumping his body in a well in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering a dairy owner and dumping his body in a well in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar. According to the police, a 45-year-old man who ran a dairy was missing since August 10 night. A missing report was registered by his nephew on August 12. But following a complaint about a stink coming from a well, a decomposed body was recovered which showed clear signs of a murder.

Accordingly, a murder case was registered under sections 302/201 IPC on August 21 in BHD Nagar police station and investigation was taken up. On investigation, it came to notice that victim's only servant, Tasleem, a 21 year old, was also missing with motorcycle of the victim since next day without any reasonable ground.

Police team raided different places in Shamli (UP) and Panipat, Haryana areas but the servant was found absconding, which substantiated the suspicion. The efforts bore fruit on August 23 when information was received that Tasleem has been seen in the area on the same motorcycle but was not returning to the dairy.

A trap was laid near Jharoda, Delhi and Tasleem was apprehended. During interrogation, he confessed that he had murdered Om Prakash after an argument over salary.

"Police have recovered a mobile phone of the victim which was used to operate SIM of victim and the weapon of the murder. The accused has been sent to two day police custody," police said. (ANI)

Videos

