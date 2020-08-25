NIA to file chargesheet in Pulwama attack case today

National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a chargesheet in Pulwama attack case, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in an IED blast on February 14 last year, in an NIA court in Jammu on Tuesday. In July, the NIA informed that it has arrested the seventh accused named, Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, whom the agency has termed as "a terror associate" on July 5.

According to the agency, Kuchey a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora, Jammu and Kashmir, runs a sawmill at his place and harboured and extended logistic support to the Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack. The main perpetrators in the case stayed in his house and Kuchey further introduced them to other over ground workers (OGWs) who provided safe houses during their stay and planning of the attack.

He also provided the JeM terrorists with high-end mobile phones which were used by them to communicate with the Pakistan-based JeM leadership as well as among themselves for giving final touches to their planning and for the execution of the attack, according to the agency. Further, one of the mobiles provided by him was also used for recording the video clip of a terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar, which became viral after the attack. (ANI)