Tourism Minister visits Hotel Ashok to take stock of preparedness of ITDC Hotels

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Shri Prahalad Singh Patel visited Hotel Ashok, run by ITDC, under Ministry of Tourism to take stock of the preparedness of ITDC Hotels subsequent to the order issued by The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), permitting hotels to operate in Delhi on 24th August. India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) announced the re-opening of its hotels in the state capital from 24th of August 2020.

While talking about re-opening of hotels, the Minister said "Opening of the two biggest segments of the tourism industry viz hotels and restaurants in the country's capital is a positive move that will help push domestic travel and give much relief to the industry. DDMA's decision is a welcome step towards the revival of tourism and hospitality activities in the capital city."

While interacting with media, Shri Patel intimated that ITDC has provided rigorous training around the health and safety protocols pertaining to COVID-19 to its entire staff and has developed a detailed SOP for each and every division. ITDC has also signed an MOU with AIIMS to form an advisory body to monitor the situation of COVID-19 on a real-time basis and take necessary steps as and when needed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs had permitted to start the hotel, restaurant, and hospitality services in the tourism sector from June 8, 2020, in a phased manner. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had issued SOPs/Protocols for the operation of Hotels, Restaurants & other accommodation Units and Ministry of Tourism had subsequently come up with Operational Guidelines for Hotels, Restaurants & other accommodation units which were circulated countrywide.

(With Inputs from PIB)