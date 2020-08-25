Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourism Minister visits Hotel Ashok to take stock of preparedness of ITDC Hotels

The Ministry of Home Affairs had permitted to start the hotel, restaurant, and hospitality services in the tourism sector from June 8, 2020, in a phased manner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:03 IST
Tourism Minister visits Hotel Ashok to take stock of preparedness of ITDC Hotels
While interacting with media, Shri Patel intimated that ITDC has provided rigorous training around the health and safety protocols pertaining to COVID-19 to its entire staff and has developed a detailed SOP for each and every division. Image Credit: Twitter(@prahladspatel)

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Shri Prahalad Singh Patel visited Hotel Ashok, run by ITDC, under Ministry of Tourism to take stock of the preparedness of ITDC Hotels subsequent to the order issued by The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), permitting hotels to operate in Delhi on 24th August. India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) announced the re-opening of its hotels in the state capital from 24th of August 2020.

While talking about re-opening of hotels, the Minister said "Opening of the two biggest segments of the tourism industry viz hotels and restaurants in the country's capital is a positive move that will help push domestic travel and give much relief to the industry. DDMA's decision is a welcome step towards the revival of tourism and hospitality activities in the capital city."

While interacting with media, Shri Patel intimated that ITDC has provided rigorous training around the health and safety protocols pertaining to COVID-19 to its entire staff and has developed a detailed SOP for each and every division. ITDC has also signed an MOU with AIIMS to form an advisory body to monitor the situation of COVID-19 on a real-time basis and take necessary steps as and when needed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs had permitted to start the hotel, restaurant, and hospitality services in the tourism sector from June 8, 2020, in a phased manner. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had issued SOPs/Protocols for the operation of Hotels, Restaurants & other accommodation Units and Ministry of Tourism had subsequently come up with Operational Guidelines for Hotels, Restaurants & other accommodation units which were circulated countrywide.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants 30 minutes to Bhushan to reconsider his stand on contemptuous tweets

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted 30 minutes to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted for contempt, to think over his stand of not expressing regret over his tweets against the judiciary. The top court granted another opportunity to B...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo flies to Sudan from Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to land in Sudan from Israel on Tuesday, on what he said was the first official non-stop flight between the two countries.Happy to announce that we are on the FIRST official NONSTOP flight from Is...

Iran, IAEA chief say talks in Tehran were 'constructive'

Talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdogs chief were constructive, Irans top nuclear official Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after meeting Rafael Grossi during a visit to seek access for inspectors to two suspected former ato...

Myanmar urged to restore internet in Rakhine to help contain virus

Humanitarian workers battling the novel coronavirus in Myanmars Rakhine State have urged authorities to restore high-speed internet access to help tackle rising infections in an area where tens of thousands of people have been displaced.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020