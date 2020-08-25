Water level in Kalaburgi's Sonna Barrage rises due to water release from Veer dam

The water level has increased at the Sonna barrage in Kalaburagi district after water was released from the Veer dam situated in Maharashtra, an official said. The water inflow to Sonna barrage was 21,365 cusecs and outflow to Bheema river was 20,423 cusecs. People have been warned not to go along the river banks or let their cattle into the river for drinking water.

The water level in the reservoir was recorded at 405.6 metre at 8 am today. Notably, Maharashtra and other neighbouring states such as Gujarat, Karnataka have been receiving heavy rainfall from the past couple of weeks causing flooding at many places. These states are expected to receive more downpour during the next couple of days.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)