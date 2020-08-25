Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yamuna continues to flow close to warning mark, forecast for more rains

Normally, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusec, but the discharge is increased after heavy rainfall in catchment areas. Last year, the flow rate had peaked to 8.28 lakh cusec on August 18-19, and the water level of the Yamuna had hit the 206.60 meter-mark, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:20 IST
Yamuna continues to flow close to warning mark, forecast for more rains
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Yamuna was flowing precariously close to the warning mark on Tuesday and water levels in the river is likely to increase as the weather department warned of "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in northwest India. "The water level was recorded at 204 metres at 10 am and at 203.98 metres at 6 pm, below the warning level of 204.50 metres," an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control department said. The river had swelled to 204.38 metres on Monday, which was just a metre below the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Kudeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said heavy to very rainfall is likely in northwest India over the next three four days due to the northward shifting of the monsoon trough. Water was being released into the Yamuna at the rate of 33,406 cubic metres per second (cusec) at 6 pm from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district. One cusec is equivalent to 28.317 litre per second.

The flow rate was 7,418 cusec at 10 am, the official said. Normally, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusec, but the discharge is increased after heavy rainfall in catchment areas.

Last year, the flow rate had peaked to 8.28 lakh cusec on August 18-19, and the water level of the Yamuna had hit the 206.60 meter-mark, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The Delhi government had to launch evacuation and relief operations after the overflowing river submerged many low-lying areas.

Delhi's Water Minister Satyendar Jain had Monday said the government was ready to deal with any flood-like situation. "We have a flood-control system ready and it will be activated when any situation demands it," he said.

The government has a plan ready for all the areas along the Yamuna, right from Palla village to Okhla, he said. The water level of the river rose due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the last few days.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU trade chief insists he broke no rules on Irish trip

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan insisted on Tuesday he had adhered to all COVID-19 rules during a trip to Ireland in the past month while acknowledging he should not have attended a golf dinner that has outraged the Irish public. The...

Mamata urges Modi to appeal SC order on JEE/NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should go in appeal against the Supreme Court order for holding the JEE and NEET examinations during the COVID-19 outbreak to ensur...

No fans allowed at Vikings' first two home games

The Minnesota Vikings first two home games will be closed to the public due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings are scheduled to host the rival Green Bay Packers in the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept....

DMDK says it wants Vijaykanth to be 'King' in 2021 TN polls

AIADMK ally DMDK on Tuesday said it wished to see its founder Vijayakanth as King in next years assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, remarks that did not appear to go well with the ruling party which asserted it would lead the alliance. Vijaya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020